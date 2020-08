Director / Head of Healthcare, Life Science, Chemicals & Energy, Google Cloud Germany

Dr. Wolfgang Lippert is a Director at Google Cloud Germany, heading the Healthcare, Life Science, Chemicals and Energy Industry in Germany.

He holds a Phd and a Diploma in Chemistry from the Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich. Wolfgang joined Google in 2020 from Salesforce, where he was leading Life Sciences and Healthcare across EMA. Prior to that Wolfgang spent 16 years in management and technology consulting holding various managerial positions at Accenture, Capgemini and CSC.

Wolfgang’s work experience spans from high profile strategy work to large enterprise transformations. He has worked with many multinational customers within the Healthcare, the Life Science and the Manufacturing Industries, such as Astra Zeneca, Axa, Bayer, BASF, Boehringer Ingelheim, B. Braun, Borealis, Cigna, Coloplast, Clariant, Ciba, GSK, NHS, J&J, Linde, Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Roche, Sanofi, Syngenta, Qiagen, and many others. Through his engagements with these customers, Wolfgang had the opportunity to work in many different countries and regions (Europe, Americas, Asia and Middle East).

As a subject matter expert on Digitalization within Healthcare and Life Sciences, Wolfgang is a regular speaker at large technology events like Salesforce Dreamforce in San Francisco or leading industry events like Eye for Pharma.