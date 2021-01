Boris Herrmann’s goal is far from becoming the first German sailor to take the start of the Vendée Globe. He wants to demonstrate that he is a serious contender among the peloton of serious outsiders, those who could seek the top positions at the finish in Les Sables d’Olonne. Boris is sailing on Seaexplorer – Yacht Club de Monaco and is sponsored by two main partners the Yacht Club de Monaco and Kuehne & Nagel. The team was founded by Boris’s long-time friend and keen sailor Pierre Casiraghi, Prince Albert’s nephew. Boris wants to show his compatriots and everyone interested in ocean racing that his project is strong and valuable enough to make him a frontrunner in the race, particularly with the edition of new foils and a big upgrade this winter.

However, Boris Herrmann’s project doesn’t end there: aboard Seaexplorer – Yacht Club de Monaco the German navigator will race onboard with an ocean sensor whilst sailing through the remote Southern Ocean, this laboratory measures ocean CO2, PH, salinity and water temperature, in partnership with the Max Planck institute, Geomar and Ifremer this data is used around the world. These twofold sporting and scientific challenges are very important to Boris, especially as he defines himself as a committed activist for the environment. Through the award winning Malizia Ocean Challenge, the team also educates children around the world about ocean and climate change, setting an example for future generations who are also part of his campaign for the Vendée Globe 2020. Carrying out a convincing sporting project would strengthen the message he wishes to send out to the public. To do this, the sailor is well founded. The Southern Ocean holds few secrets for him anymore, after a Barcelona World Race, an attempt in the Jules Verne Trophy alongside Francis Joyon, and a Class40 race round-the-world…